Police investigating fight that led to possible shots fired in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating a fight that led to possible shots fired in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Dayton Police crews were dispatched around 2:46 a.m. to the area of Oakridge Dr and Geneva Rd on reports of a large group of juveniles fighting.

Around 2:51 a.m. emergency scanner traffic indicated that the call had been updated to a shots fired investigation.

>> Firefighters battle commercial structure fire in Dayton

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that crews are still on the scene investigating.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was shot or if a suspect has been taken into custody.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update as we gather new information.

©2024 Cox Media Group