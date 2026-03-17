Police investigating death of man found shot inside Dayton home as homicide

DAYTON — Police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot inside a home in Dayton last week as a homicide.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton police responded to a home in the 400 block of E. Siebenthaler Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

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Dayton officers responded to the home on a report of an unresponsive person, according to police.

Upon arrival, officers located a 37-year-old male with a gunshot wound.

Officers rendered first aid until medics arrived. However, the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

On Monday, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 37-year-old William Talbott.

In a 911 call, a woman told a dispatcher that she went to the home to check on a friend.

She told the dispatcher that the door was “wide open” and that he was on the floor.

“He’s gone. I’m pretty sure he’s gone,” she told the dispatcher after they asked her if she would try CPR on him.

The caller added that he had scratches all over him.

The incident remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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