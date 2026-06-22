Police investigating after young child gets hold of firearm, accidentally shoots father

TROTWOOD — Police are investigating after a young child got hold of a firearm and accidentally shot her father over the weekend.

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News Center 7 previously reported that around 1:10 p.m. on Saturday, a man drove himself to the Jefferson Township Fire Station on Business Park Drive with a gunshot wound.

Trotwood Police later responded to a residence in the 6500 block of Nathaniel Street, where the reported shooting took place.

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The preliminary investigation indicates that a child under the age of five allegedly located an unattended firearm and discharged it, striking an adult who was asleep at the time of the incident, according to police.

After the shooting, the injured man drove himself to the Jefferson Township Department, where emergency personnel tended to his injury. He was later taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

Details on his current condition were not immediately available.

A 911 call obtained by News Center 7 details the moments after the man drove himself to the fire station.

“My daughter got hold of a gun and shot me in the arm. I’m at the fire station on Third Street,” the caller told a 911 dispatcher.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Trotwood Police Department. Anyone with information related to the investigation should contact the Trotwood Police Department at (937) 837-7771 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (937) 222- STOP.

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