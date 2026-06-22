Firefighters respond to debris pile fire at area recycling plant

MIDDLETOWN — Firefighters responded to a fire at a debris pile at an area recycling plant over the weekend.

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Shortly before 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, crews responded to the 1700 block of Woodlawn Ave in Middletown on reports of an outside rubbish fire at Cohen Recycling.

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The fire was confined to an exterior debris pile, and no structures were involved or damaged, according to Middletown Division of Fire Chief Brian Wright.

Due to it being a rubbish fire, there was no monetary loss to the property owner. The fire had no impact on processing operations at the plant either.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Crews remained on scene for approximately four hours, extinguishing remaining pockets of fire within the debris pile to ensure complete extinguishment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

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