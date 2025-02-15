Police investigating reported stabbing in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Police are investigating a reported stabbing in Trotwood early Saturday morning.

Around 12:19 am crews were dispatched to the 4800 block of Biddison Ave in Trotwood on reports of a stabbing.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that officers are on scene investigating.

Medics are on scene but it is unclear if anyone has been stabbed at this time.

There was no suspect information immediately available.

This is a developing story.

