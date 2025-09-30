Police investigating after person reportedly walks into local hospital with gunshot wound

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a person reportedly walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning.

Just after 4 a.m., Dayton police were dispatched to Kettering Health Dayton after a person reportedly walked in with a possible gunshot wound, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Additional details were not immediately available.

It is unclear at this time if the person was actually shot.

News Center 7 has reached out to the Dayton Police Department for more information.

We will continue following this developing story.

