Police investigating after person reportedly walks into local hospital with gunshot wound

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a person reportedly walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning.
Just after 4 a.m., Dayton police were dispatched to Kettering Health Dayton after a person reportedly walked in with a possible gunshot wound, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Additional details were not immediately available.
It is unclear at this time if the person was actually shot.
News Center 7 has reached out to the Dayton Police Department for more information.
We will continue following this developing story.
