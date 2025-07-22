Police investigating after person reportedly shows up at hospital with gunshot wound

DAYTON — Police are investigating after someone reportedly walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound Monday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
Dayton police responded to these reports at Miami Valley Hospital just before 11:30 p.m.
The supervisor confirmed that Dayton police are also investigating in the area of N Main Street and E Third Street.
It is unclear if officers found a scene in this area.
Additional information was not immediately available.
News Center 7 crews are working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.
