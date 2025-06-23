Police investigating after multi-county pursuit ends in Montgomery County

WARREN/MONTGOMERY COUNTIES — Police are investigating after a multi-county pursuit ended in Montgomery County early Monday morning.
Around 2:40 p.m., officers with the Franklin Police Department began pursuing a vehicle on I-75.
The pursuit ended in Harrison Township, according to a Franklin Police Dispatcher.
The vehicle was found unoccupied, according to the dispatcher.
Additional details were not immediately available.
We will continue following this developing story.
