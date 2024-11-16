Police investigating after locating gunshot wound victim in Moraine

MORAINE — Police are investigating after a person was found with a gunshot wound in Moraine early Saturday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., medics were dispatched on reports of a person found with a gunshot wound in the 3400 block of South Main Street in Moraine.

According to a Moraine Police Dispatcher, someone was found with a gunshot wound on their leg.

Medics are on scene, but details on the person’s condition were not immediately available.

Police are on the scene working to find out what led up to the shooting and who was involved.

This is a developing story.

