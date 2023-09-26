MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A police investigation is underway after a reported shooting in Miami Township Tuesday morning.
>> PHOTOS: Police investigating after house reportedly shot at in Miami Township
Police are on scene of an investigation in the 6100 block of Verdi Drive after a house was reportedly shot at, according to initial emergency scanner traffic.
>> ‘Did I hear some gunshots?’ 911 calls describe Dayton shooting
News Center 7 crew on scene reports seeing shell casings on the ground, as well as holes in a home.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals Dayton Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) confirmed they were on scene conducting a fugitive investigation.
We are working to learn more and will continue updating this story as new details become available.
©2023 Cox Media Group