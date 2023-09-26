MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A police investigation is underway after a reported shooting in Miami Township Tuesday morning.

>> PHOTOS: Police investigating after house reportedly shot at in Miami Township

Police are on scene of an investigation in the 6100 block of Verdi Drive after a house was reportedly shot at, according to initial emergency scanner traffic.

>> ‘Did I hear some gunshots?’ 911 calls describe Dayton shooting

News Center 7 crew on scene reports seeing shell casings on the ground, as well as holes in a home.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals Dayton Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) confirmed they were on scene conducting a fugitive investigation.

We are working to learn more and will continue updating this story as new details become available.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 Verdi Drive Investigation

©2023 Cox Media Group