Police investigating after car crashes into porch in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a car crashed into the porch of a house in Dayton Sunday morning.

Around 6:50 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 400 block of West Hillcrest Ave on reports of a crash.

Video from an iWitness7 Viewer shows an SUV that crashed into the side of a porch.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story.

