Police investigating after car crashes into porch in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a car crashed into the porch of a house in Dayton Sunday morning.
Around 6:50 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 400 block of West Hillcrest Ave on reports of a crash.
Video from an iWitness7 Viewer shows an SUV that crashed into the side of a porch.
It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured.
This is a developing story.
