UPDATE: 1 dead after being hit by vehicle in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — UPDATE @ 6:34 a.m.:
One person is dead after reportedly being hit by a vehicle in Miamisburg early Sunday morning.
An Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher confirmed that the person was killed as a result of the crash.
OSHP Troopers are on the scene investigating the crash.
INITIAL REPORT:
Officers and medics responded to reports of a person being hit by a vehicle in Miamisburg early Sunday morning.
Around 5:35 a.m. crews were dispatched to the area of Miamisburg Centerville Road (SR-725) and Alexandersville Road on reports of a person being hit by a vehicle.
A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that officers and medics are on the scene investigating the crash.
Details on any injuries were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
