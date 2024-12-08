UPDATE: 1 dead after being hit by vehicle in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — UPDATE @ 6:34 a.m.:

One person is dead after reportedly being hit by a vehicle in Miamisburg early Sunday morning.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher confirmed that the person was killed as a result of the crash.

OSHP Troopers are on the scene investigating the crash.

INITIAL REPORT:

Officers and medics responded to reports of a person being hit by a vehicle in Miamisburg early Sunday morning.

Around 5:35 a.m. crews were dispatched to the area of Miamisburg Centerville Road (SR-725) and Alexandersville Road on reports of a person being hit by a vehicle.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that officers and medics are on the scene investigating the crash.

Details on any injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

