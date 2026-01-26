Police investigate shooting at local apartment complex

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Officers are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning at a local apartment complex.

The call came in around 1:30 a.m. to the 4100 block of Indian Runn Drive in Harrison Township, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

There was no additional information available.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group