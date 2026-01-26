‘Let our plow trucks get caught up;’ Sheriff’s office shares how snow emergency decisions are made

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Across the Miami Valley, several counties are under a Level 3 Snow Emergency.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson talks to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Staff Jeremy Roy about why they are on a Level 3 Snow Emergency LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

A decision to place a county under a Level 3 Snow Emergency isn’t made lightly.

Roy said they decided not to call a Level 3 earlier becuase plow crews told them most people stayed off the roads.

Anytime the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office goes into a Level 3 Snow Emergency, it’s a collaborative decision between them and other local officials, according to Roy.

“The issue we’re having is those great folks that are out there that have been plowing all day or going on 30 to 35 hours. So they need time off. They need some time to take a break. So a lot of these outside townships and cities are either having skeleton crews come in, or other crews come in overnight,” Roy said.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reminds people not to call 911 to ask what snow emergency level they are on. Instead, click here or call the non-emergency line at (937) 496-SNOW.

Roy recommends people call their employer to see if they need to show up for their shift.

Due to the weather, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is on limited patrols and is responding to high-priority calls first.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group