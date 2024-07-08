Police investigate reported stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating reports of a stabbing in Dayton Sunday evening, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
At approximately 10:06 p.m., police and medics were dispatched to the 500 block of Deeds Avenue.
