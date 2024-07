VERSAILLES — A fire has been reported at a food distribution facility in Versailles.

The fire was reported Sunday afternoon at King’s Command Food Inc. on N. Center Street, the Versailles Fire Department confirmed.

Several area fire departments were called in to assist.

We’re working to learn if anyone was hurt and what caused the fire.

We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

