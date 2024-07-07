2 dead, 19 injured after mass shooting at block party Detroit

DETROIT — Two people are dead, and 19 others are hurt after a shooting in Detroit, Michigan early Sunday morning, according to CBS News.

The shooting happened on the east side of the city in the 13000 block of Rossini Drive around 2 a.m.

Detroit TV station WXYZ-7 and the AP report that the shooting happened at a block party.

Police said there are no suspects in custody at this time.

Michigan State Police confirmed two people died in the shooting and 19 others sustained “various injuries.”

The Detroit Police Department released a statement on Sunday confirming the incident left two people dead and occurred on a residential block in the city.

The statement didn’t specify the circumstances of the shooting or the number of those injured, according to the AP.

“At this time, investigators and forensic personnel are analyzing all available evidence and will be continuing their work through the weekend,” the Detroit Police Department said in a statement.

In a social media post, Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield said those involved have an average age of 19.

I was saddened and utterly disgusted to learn of today’s early morning mass shooting on Detroit’s east side, where 21 young people, average age of 19, were shot with two of them succumbing to their injuries. This unspeakable tragedy is yet another reminder that gun violence is an epidemic in Detroit and across this Nation. We must chart a new course of action and I’m calling for an all-hands-on-deck approach to ending the senseless killings and destruction of families in our community. My heart and prayers go out to the victims and their loved ones. — Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield

CBS News reports that Detroit police said they will implement a new comprehensive strategy regarding block parties.

On Monday, Detroit Police Chief James White and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will hold a press conference to provide an update on the shooting and unveil the new strategy, according to CBS News.

The Michigan State Police Homicide Task Force is assisting the Detroit Police Department in this investigation.

Assist to Detroit Police:

The Michigan State Police is assisting the Detroit Police Department on a shooting investigation through our partnership on the Homicide Task Force. Preliminary information is there are 19 victims with various injuries and 2 fatal victims. Currently,… pic.twitter.com/VGhwkT2jJ8 — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) July 7, 2024

