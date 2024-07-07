Memorial service planned for Cleveland officer killed in line of duty

CLEVELAND — Details about a memorial service for a Cleveland police officer shot and killed in the line of duty last week have been released.

A memorial service for Officer Jamieson Ritter, 27, will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist, according to WOIO in Cleveland.

Ritter’s burial will be held outside of Ohio.

As previously reported, Ritter was shot early Thursday morning while serving a warrant to a man wanted for felonious assault.

The suspect, later identified as Delawnte Hardy, was leaving his home on a bicycle when officers arrived and began firing shots, hitting Ritter.

Hardy has been charged with aggravated murder and is in custody at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.





