Memorial service planned for Cleveland officer killed in line of duty

CLEVELAND — Details about a memorial service for a Cleveland police officer shot and killed in the line of duty last week have been released.
A memorial service for Officer Jamieson Ritter, 27, will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist, according to WOIO in Cleveland.
>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police identify officer killed in line of duty in Ohio
Ritter’s burial will be held outside of Ohio.
As previously reported, Ritter was shot early Thursday morning while serving a warrant to a man wanted for felonious assault.
>> RELATED: ‘Deepest condolences;’ Tributes paid to Ohio officer shot, killed in line of duty
The suspect, later identified as Delawnte Hardy, was leaving his home on a bicycle when officers arrived and began firing shots, hitting Ritter.
Hardy has been charged with aggravated murder and is in custody at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.
©2024 Cox Media Group