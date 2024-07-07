Deputies investigating reports of motorcycle crash in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating reports of a crash involving a motorcycle in Champaign County Sunday evening, a Champaign County dispatcher confirmed.

>> 4-year-old, 3 adults injured in shooting at Ohio home

Around 5:45 p.m., Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies and medics responded to the intersection of OH-29 and S Ludlow Road in Union Township on reports of a crash.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in this crash.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to update this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group