Police investigate car into apartment in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Dayton police officers are investigating a crash on Sunday morning after a car hit an apartment complex.

The call came out around 12 a.m. to the intersection of West Hudson and Wheatley Avenues, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

No additional information has been reported at this time.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group