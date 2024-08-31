Police department welcomes new K9 officer

MIAMISBURG — The Miamisburg Police Department has welcomed a new K9 officer into its ranks.

K9 Buck, who retired after 6 years with the police department is being replaced by dual-purpose K9 Bolo.

K9 Bolo is a 13-month-old German Shepherd partner with Officer Bryan Klein.

Bolo will undergo three months at a K9 Training Academy starting Tuesday, Sept. 3.

When the training is completed, Officer Klein and Bolo will begin working on the road together.

Bolo was donated to the department by the Matt Haverkamp Foundation, a nonprofit organization established in 2005.

The foundation was created in remembrance of former K9 police officer Matt Haverkamp.

The foundation continues his legacy and keeps his memory alive by supporting law enforcement agencies in communities in the Greater Cincinnati area.

