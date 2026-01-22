Police department implements zero-tolerance school zone policy

KETTERING — A local police department is cracking down on traffic violations in school zones.

Effective immediately, any driver observed committing a traffic violation in a school zone will be cited, the Kettering Police Department said.

Warnings will not be issued.

“School zones are designated to provide a safe environment for children. Compliance with traffic laws in these areas is not optional. Slow down, and pay attention,” the department said on social media.

