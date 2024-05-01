Police department announces new event to honor fallen K-9 Officer Seara Burton

RICHMOND, Indiana — The Richmond Police Department’s K-9 Division has announced a new event to honor the life of fallen K-9 Officer Seara Burton, according to a social media post from the department.

Burton died in September 2022, more than five weeks after being shot in the line of duty, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘A warrior and a hero;’ Community, loved ones gather to remember K-9 Officer Seara Burton

On May 25, the department will host its first “Seara’s Legacy K-9 Trails” for law enforcement K-9 teams, the post said.

It will feature events and awards like Hard Dog-Fast Dog, Best Nose, Obstacle Course Champion, and Best Overall Team.

The event is free to the public, but those interested can make donations to support Richmond’s K-9 Division.

For law enforcement K-9 teams interested in participating, there is a $25 admission fee, and teams will receive participant tee shirts. To register, click here.

©2024 Cox Media Group