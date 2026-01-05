Police cruiser rolls over during crash in Ohio

HAMILTON COUNTY — A police cruiser rolled over on its top during a crash in Ohio late Sunday afternoon.
Officers were traveling in North College Hill around 5:33 p.m. for a gun run, North College Hill Police told our news partner, WCPO in Cincinnati.
When officers entered the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Galbraith, they were hit by a vehicle traveling, according to a North College Hill Police spokesperson.
The spokesperson told WCPO that the officers had their lights and sirens on.
A WCPO news crew saw an SUV cruiser on its top, and a sedan sustained front damage.
Minor injuries were reported by both parties.
The crash remains under investigation.
