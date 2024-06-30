Police cruiser, other vehicle, damaged after crashing in Dayton

DAYTON — A police cruiser was involved in a crash Saturday afternoon in Dayton.

As reported Saturday on News Center 7 at 6, the crash happened on James H. McGee Boulevard near Third Street. It was the fourth crash involving a Dayton Police cruiser within a month.

Video and pictures from the scene show both the cruiser and the other vehicle suffered front-end damage. A medic was also on the scene and the street was taped off.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke with Dayton Police at the scene. They told him the officer was traveling south on James H. McGee Boulevard and the at-fault driver was going north.

As both vehicles approached the intersection, the other vehicle attempted to turn left, and the police cruiser had the right of way.

No injuries were reported.

Patterson reports that speed, distraction, or alcohol are not considered factors in the crash.

Dayton Police Sergeant Criegee Coleman said failure to be aware is the biggest issue like other crashes over the last month.

“We do what we can, the department is well ahead of the driving situation,” he told Patterson. “But again, when they are at fault crashes and not the fault of the police officer there is not a lot we can do to prevent that.”

Coleman said the entire department finished a defensive driving course at Dayton International Airport.

News Center 7 has reached out to Dayton Police for more information about this crash.

We will update this story.

