Police asking for help locating ‘violent offender’

FAIRBORN — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a violent offender in Greene County.

Fairborn Police Department said on social media they are looking for Terrance Lee in connection to multiple felony warrants.

>> Man accused of kidnapping Ohio woman twice in custody after 2-month manhunt

Detectives have been in contact with Lee but he is refusing to turn himself in, according to the post.

Information about what the warrants were for was not included in the post, but Fairborn Municipal Court records indicate that charges of rape, sexual battery and gross sexual imposition were filed against Terrance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 937-754-3000.





©2024 Cox Media Group