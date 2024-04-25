Police asking for help identifying two theft suspects

KETTERING — Kettering Police is asking for help identifying two men suspected of theft.

The two men arrived at Golftec on Saturday, April 20 in a white SUV, according to a Facebook Post from Kettering Police Department.

The male in the black sweatshirt reportedly entered the business first and distracted the employee.

Then a male in a gray sweatshirt entered and proceeded to conceal several driver heads in his sweatshirt before leaving.

The males then went back into the SUV and left northbound on East Stroop toward East Dorothy/County Line.

Police are asking that anyone with information contact Detective Faulkner at 937-296-2572 and reference report #24-018759.

