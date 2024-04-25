Police asking for help locating missing 11-year-old

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department is asking for help locating a missing 11-year-old boy.

William Pointer Jr. was last seen on April 24 around 6=8:35 p.m. in the 3600 block of Cornell Drive according to a Facebook Post from Dayton Police.

Pointer was last seen wearing light blue jeans and a light blue shirt.

William left his home on foot. He is 5′8 and has black hair and brown eyes.

At this time, there is nothing that indicates foul play, but DPD is working to locate him.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of William Pointer Jr., police are asking that you contact them at 937-333-2677 or Miami Valley Crim Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.





