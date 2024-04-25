Deputy formally charged, accused of stealing from court building

DAYTON — A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy has been formally charged with stealing from a court building.

In March, a Deputy Sheriff noticed that a small amount of cash and other property was missing from a temporary storage location near the entrance to the Dayton Municipal/Montgomery County Common Please Court building, according to a spokesperson with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The temporary storage houses items that are left behind at weapons detection. The Deputy determined that the money had not been placed in the property room.

After reviewing the closed circuit video of the area, the deputy saw that another deputy appeared to have removed cash and some other small property from the storage location.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit were assigned to investigate after the Deputy notified a supervisor.

As a result of the investigation, Deputy Gerald Barnes was placed on administrative leave.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office presented the evidence to the Grand Jury that resulted in charges being brought against him.

Barnes has been placed on unpaid leave and may not act in the capacity of a law enforcement officer. He is charged with the fifth-degree felony Theft in Office and a first-degree misdemeanor Theft.

An internal investigation will also be completed once the criminal case concludes.

“These allegations are obviously troubling and situations like this tarnish the trust of both citizens and fellow law enforcement officers,” Montgomery County Sheriff Streck said,

