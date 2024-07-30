Police asking for help identifying suspects who used stolen credit cards in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek police are asking for help identifying three suspects accused of using stolen credit cards.

The police department released photos of the suspects on social media. Police said the suspects used stolen credit cards that were taken from the victim while shopping at Sam’s Club on June 29.

Police say they also used the cards between 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Walmart and Target in Beavercreek and the Walmart in Xenia on the same day.

Anyone who has information that can help police is asked to contact Det. Stein at (937) 427-5520.

