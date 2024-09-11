Police ask for public’s help after damage found at Vandalia park

VANDALIA — Police have for help in finding a person after damage was reported in Montgomery County.

Vandalia Police is looking for a person after a bridge from the Art Park to the Historical Society was damaged, according to a social media post.

A back door to the Art Park bathroom facility was also damaged and a Historical Society windowpane was broken.

Officers have asked people for any information on these incidents.

If you can help, contact Vandalia Police at 937-898-5868.

