Police ask for public’s help after damage found at Vandalia park

VANDALIA — Police have for help in finding a person after damage was reported in Montgomery County.
Vandalia Police is looking for a person after a bridge from the Art Park to the Historical Society was damaged, according to a social media post.
A back door to the Art Park bathroom facility was also damaged and a Historical Society windowpane was broken.
Officers have asked people for any information on these incidents.
If you can help, contact Vandalia Police at 937-898-5868.
