Police ask parents to help stop ‘concerning behavior’ after vandalism of 2 local parks

SPRINGBORO — The Springboro Police are asking parents to help stop ‘concerning behavior’ after two parks were vandalized in less than two weeks.

News Center 7 previously reported that vandals damaged a brick retaining wall at E. Mile Beck Park in Springboro earlier this month.

That was the second time in two weeks that a park was damaged, as in late May someone pulled off and destroyed a mount at the playground at North Park.

In a Facebook post from yesterday, Springboro police thanked the community for help identifying the people responsible for the vandalism at North Park.

“We are grateful for the assistance of our community in identifying the individuals responsible for the recent vandalism at North Park,” the department said in the post.

The police department is asking parents to have conversations with their children about “appropriate behavior” to help avoid similar incidents.

“We have received reports of vandalism, bullying, and other concerning behavior. If you witness any suspicious or inappropriate activity, please report it to us promptly. We are available 24/7 to provide guidance on proper behavior and address any concerns,” The department said in the Facebook post.





