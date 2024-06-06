‘Vandals strike again!’ Police asking for help after 2nd park damaged in Warren County

SPRINGBORO — Police are asking for help after another park was damaged in Warren County.

The brick retaining wall was damaged at the E. Mile Beck Park on W. Lower Springboro Pike, according to a social media post.

“Vandals strike again!” the City of Springboro said in a statement. “Bricks were loosened and then pushed off the wall--creating a potentially dangerous situation for park goers.”

The city posted a photo of the damage on its Facebook page and Springboro Police Department also shared it.

This is the second Springboro park that has been damaged in the last two weeks.

As News Center 7 reported in late May, someone pulled off and destroyed a mound at the new playground at North Park.

The city is asking everyone to keep parks, trails, and playgrounds clean and safe for everyone to enjoy.

Anyone with information about what happened a E. Mile Beck Park is asked to call Springboro Police at (937) 748-0611.

