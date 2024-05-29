Investigation underway after local park vandalized

SPRINGBORO — An investigation is underway after a playground in Springboro was vandalized.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will have new details LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30.

According to a social media post from the City of Springboro, someone pulled off and destroyed a mound at the new playground at North Park.

“Since its opening just a few weeks ago, hundreds of families have enjoyed the play equipment. Now, because of this vandalism, we may need to close the playground to repair the damage,” the post said.

Anyone who saw who may have done this is asked to call the Springboro Police Department at 937-748-0611.









