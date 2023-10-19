Police arrest Trotwood homicide suspect over year after deadly shooting

TROTWOOD — The suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in 2022 was taken into custody Thursday morning.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Cincinnati Field Office announced in August that a cash reward was being offered for information leading to the arrest of Anthony E. Smith.

Smith was wanted for murder in the death of Bobby Daniels, whose body was found in the front yard of a residence in Trotwood on May 30, 2022.

Investigators say Smith shot Daniels multiple times after they got into a fight, News Center 7 previously reported.

Smith was charged with murder and related offenses and a state warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to online jail records, Smith was booked in the Montgomery County Jail Thursday morning on suspicion of murder.

Family of Daniels also confirmed with News Center 7 they had been notified of Smith’s arrest.

