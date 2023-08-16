FBI offering cash reward for information leading to arrest of Trotwood homicide suspect

TROTWOOD — It has been over a year since Bobby Daniels was shot and killed in Trotwood, and police are still searching for the suspect.

The Trotwood Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Cincinnati Field Office held a joint press conference Wednesday to provide an update on the case.

>> Previous Coverage: Trotwood Police still searching for suspect in homicide nearly a year later

During the press conference, it was announced that the FBI is now offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest of Anthony E. Smith.

>> ‘Somebody has to know something;’ Family of man shot, killed in Trotwood last year speaking out

Smith is wanted for murder in the death of Daniels, whose body was found in the front yard of a residence in Trotwood on May 30, 2022.

Investigators say Smith shot Daniels multiple times after they got into a fight, News Center 7 previously reported.

Smith was charged with murder and related offenses and a state warrant was issued for his arrest.

Smith has ties to or may visit Dayton and Springfield, Ohio; Detroit, Michigan; Covington, Tennessee; Tampa, Florida; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and the Camden, New Jersey area and surrounding towns.

Smith should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story as we learn more.

Anthony E. Smith

©2023 Cox Media Group