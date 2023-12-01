‘Please give me the money;’ Man accused of robbing local bank indicted on charges

KETTERING — UPDATE @ 2:52 p.m.:

A southern Ohio man has been charged after allegedly robbing a local bank last month.

Daniel Freytag, 39, of Hamilton, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Friday on one count of robbery.

On Nov. 22, Freytag allegedly went into the Fifth Third Bank on Far Hills Avenue in Kettering and handed the bank teller a note that said, “Please give me the money without saying a thing,” according to an affidavit and statement of facts filed last month in Kettering Municipal Court.

He then reportedly whispered “hurry” to the teller, causing her to fear for her safety and withdraw $800 for Freytag.

As News Center 7 previously reported, police said a manager at the bank called 911 and told dispatchers that an employee asked them to press the alarm, indicating they had been robbed.

Police found and arrested Freytag on Pennlyn Avenue.

Freytag remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail. His next court date is Dec. 5.

