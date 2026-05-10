Pleasant start to the work week, watching rain late Tuesday

DAYTON — Good evening to you and I hope all moms are enjoying their special day! Meteorologist Nick Dunn here on what has been a very nice day. As expected, any early showers scoured out and the sunshine made a nice appearance. Highs climbed into the middle 60s.

Tonight

Tonight will be cool again with lows in the lower 40s for most. A bit of a breeze will likely make it feel a little cooler than some may want for mid-May. But, we stay quiet and calm.

Monday

Monday looks quiet as well with some afternoon clouds and highs in the middle 60s. No threat for rain to start the week, which is always a bonus. That changes by late Tuesday.

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Late Tuesday

By late Tuesday night into early Wednesday the next system brings us rain showers and a few downpours. The chance of thunder is pretty low, but not zero. No severe weather expected, but some damp spots for Wednesday morning look likely.

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Totals

This will not be a major rainmaker, but we can expect around 0.25-0.50″ for most locations. A few spots may fall just shy of that. I hope everyone has a great week!

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