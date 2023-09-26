‘Playing wild, wild west with our whole life;’ Local CareSource members speak out after data breach

MIAMI VALLEY — CareSource services over a million members across six states.

But on Sept. 14 those members got a letter in the mail saying their personal information was leaked.

Several people in the Miami Valley told News Center 7 they were impacted by the CareSource data breach.

People said they are worried about what hackers plan to do with their personal information.

“It’s very concerning to me,” John Roseman said.

Roseman said he got the letter about the breach on Sept. 25.

The letter from CareSource states that data such as names, addresses, birthdays, Social Security Numbers, health plan information, and more were possibly accessed.

In a class action lawsuit filed on Sept. 21 by three CareSource members against the company, it alleges they knew about the breach on June 1.

“Since we got notified so late, maybe things have already happened and people already have credit cards in my name that I don’t know,” Roseman said.

Jeanette Kirkland gets Medicaid, disability, welfare, and food stamps through CareSource.

“They are playing wild wild west with our whole life,” Kirkland said.

She said she got the letter in the mail about the beach on Sept. 21.

Kirkland agreed with Roseman and found it odd it took CareSource three months to let her know her information was leaked.

“They should have let everybody know as soon as they knew that,” Kirkland said.

In the letter sent to members, it said if you are affected by the data breach they suggest you sign up for two years of credit monitoring through a financial company called Kroll.

News Center 7 reached out to CareSource about the lawsuit Monday evening and received the following statement from a CareSource spokesperson Tuesday morning:

“Upon learning CareSource members were impacted by a global cybersecurity event that exploited the MOVEit platform, CareSource launched a prompt and thorough response. We have notified potentially impacted members, offering two years of complimentary credit and identity monitoring. Right now, we are focused on responding to member inquiries and assisting them with resources to help safeguard their data.”













