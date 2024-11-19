Plans for Wawa gas station in Fairborn postponed till next year

FAIRBORN — Last night, Fairborn City Council met to talk about building a new Wawa Gas Station.

Now, city council members say they will not take a closer look at the building plan until next year.

The proposed gas station would be built along State Route 444 and Spangler Road.

A spokesperson for the city said that Wawa wants to revamp its plan so it can better accommodate traffic.

News Center 7 previously reported that Fairborn said no to Wawa last year when it wanted to put a new convenience store on east Dayton-Yellow Springs road.

Wawa is new to this part of Ohio, and plans on opening at least 60 stores across the state in the next ten years.

