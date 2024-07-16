Plans submitted for new Dollar General Market in the Miami Valley

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A new low-cost grocery store could be coming to the Miami Valley.

Plans were submitted to Miami Township’s zoning commission for a new Dollar General Market, which has normal products found at other Dollar General stores, but also offers fresh meat, fruits, and vegetables.

The new store would be located along the north side of Miamisburg Centerville Road and just west of Byers Road.

Josh Allen from A4 Real Estate Group in Cincinnati is the applicant requesting a final development plan for the grocery store.

According to the request, the proposed development will cover 1.24 acres and provide 34 parking spots for customers and employees.

We will provide updates as we learn more.

