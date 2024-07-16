Ohio Renaissance Festival to cap daily attendance

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio Renaissance Festival is rolling out some changes this year.

The Festival announced in a post on Facebook that it would be capping the daily attendance this year.

Attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance online.

“These changes help us ensure a comfortable and enjoyable experience for everyone,” the festival said in the post.

Tickets will only be sold at the gate if the festival has capacity that day. Tickets are available on the Festival’s website.

The festival occurs in Waynesville on weekends Aug. 31 - Oct. 27 and Labor Day.

