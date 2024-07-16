1 hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — One person was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Darke County Monday morning.

Around 6:04 a.m. on Monday, Deputies and medics were dispatched to the 9200 block of Pitsburg-Laura Road on reports of a motorcycle crash.

The preliminary investigation shows a motorcycle driven by 54-year-old Christopher Keiser of New Madison was heading eastbound on Pitsburg-Laura road.

Keiser then drove off the right side of the roadway and collided with a ditch.

Keiser was pinned between the motorcycle and a fence. Fire crews were able to free him from under the motorcycle.

Keiser was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center for minor injuries.

