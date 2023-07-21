Plan to test semi-automated semitrailers on I-70 doesn’t sit well with some

DAYTON — The plan to test semi-automated semitrailers in a few months on I-70 between Columbus to Indianapolis doesn’t sit well with some Dayton area drivers.

Some don’t like the “artificial intelligence of everything right now,” while others fear that jobs will be lost.

The plan is a partnership that involves state transportation departments. In Ohio, DriveOhio is the division of the state DOT that will make the plan a reality in Columbus.

Breanna Badanes, DriveOhio spokeswoman, told our news partner WBNS (10tv.com) that the process, called “platooning,” occurs when two or more 53-foot semitrailers are connected via technology so the lead semi will control speed and steering, acceleration and braking, while the second or following semi will respond automatically.

Connected vehicle technology is currently being used on Ohio’s roadways, such as U.S. Route 33. The network allows research and development, and manufacturing facilities to deploy connected and automated vehicle technology on the road. #SmartMobilityMonday pic.twitter.com/Iaza78xL4i — DriveOhio (@DriveOhio) July 10, 2023

“I do not like it at all,” truck driver Sherita King told News Center 7′s Malik Patterson. “I just don’t like the artificial intelligence of everything right now that’s going on. So, I’m not a fan.”

The connected vehicle technology is being used in a few more rural areas in central Ohio, according to DriveOhio.

Truck drivers have said they fear the $8.8 million project could mean the end of driving trucks for them.

“There’s no insight towards automation on the drivers and all they tell us is that it’s not gonna you’re not gonna lose your job but you know that’s hearsay you know so we have no insight at all about our replacements,” trucker Robert Rodriguez said.

Elias Rowley, who isn’t a truck driver, believes the DriveOhio project is just another part of a larger trend to eliminate jobs.

“We need jobs. People need jobs, especially in this city,” he said.

According to DriveOhio, you should expect to see the platooning trucks in either this fall or Spring 2024. Data from the semi-automated trucks will be sent to the federal transportation department. A purple light will be attached to the side of the truck’s cab to let law enforcement know when the technology is being used.









