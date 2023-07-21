Dayton Air Show brings potential big business for local shops, restaurants

VANDALIA — The CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show expects tens of thousands of people at the airport this weekend. The festivities kicked off tonight with the parade, the official start to a busy weekend for businesses in Vandalia.

The Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce puts on the parade. Chamber President and CEO Nick Kavalauskas said told News Center 7′s John Bedell that it’s a big not for the city.

“We get a lot of people that hang around and, you know, find some businesses, restaurants, taverns, and stuff to go into,” he said.

Sarah Lay’s business, Airline Daily Crème, is along the parade route and is excited for the potential new customers this weekend.

“We’re super excited that more people get to try us and, you know, it’s one of our busiest days of the year,” Lay said.

Kavalauskas said the business the air show brings in gives businesses a “tremendous boost to their bottom lines.”

