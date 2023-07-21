Dayton Air Show 2023: How you can jump behind the wheel of an exotic car this weekend

DAYTON — For eight years, Eric Nelson has been taking people for the ride of a lifetime in his fleet of exotic cars, which includes his Corvette and Lamborghini.

Nelson, owner of Precision Exotics, said his Lamborghini will touch a little over 200 miles an hour. He knows because he’s tested it, and you can too at the Dayton Air Show this weekend.

“Well, you can’t go jump in the cockpit of the Thunderbirds and rip that F-16 around the sky. We will let you hop in one of these,” Nelson said.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz got the chance to hop in the passenger seat and take a ride.

The Lamborghini got up to 185 miles an hour, Hershovitz said.

If you want to jump behind the wheel at the air show this weekend, Nelson says you can just walk up and it’s first come first serve.

