Drivers may see more police on busy highways today; here’s why

MONTGOMERY/GREENE/CLARK COUNTIES — People driving through Clark, Greene, and Montgomery counties may see more police today.

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The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) announced that it will be working with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Dayton Police, and the Huber Heights Police Departments on Interstate 70 and U.S. 35.

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The enforcement operations will take place in Clark, Greene, and Montgomery counties, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

The goal is to reduce crashes and collaboratively reduce crime on local roads.

“Additionally, the initiative aims to raise awareness, provide education, and promote community transparency through traffic safety measures,” the spokesperson added.

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