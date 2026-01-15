Pitbull announces ‘bigger than ever’ tour with stop in Ohio

CINCINNATI — Global superstar Pitbull will embark on his I’m Back Tour across North America starting in May 2026, featuring Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Jon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The tour is scheduled to make a stop at the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati on Sept. 15, 2026.

TRENDING STORIES:

The North America leg of the I’m Back Tour will kick off in May 2026, with tickets for the presale available on Jan. 28, 2026 and general sale beginning on Jan. 30, 2026.

Fans can sign up now for first access to presale tickets by visiting livemu.sc/pitbull before the Jan. 26 deadline.

The presale will not require codes—access is linked to the Ticketmaster account of people who sign up.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group