Piqua man dead after crash in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — A Piqua man is dead after a crash in Shelby County early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on State Route 66 at Newport Road in Ft. Loramie, according to Shelby County Sheriff James Frye.

According to Frye, a deputy observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on SR-66. The deputy activated his overhead lights and the vehicle sped up and was out of visual sight.

As the deputy continued in the direction of the vehicle, he came up on a crash.

When the deputy got to the crash scene, the passenger got out of the vehicle. The driver was still in the vehicle and deputies were able to get him out and start rendering aid, Frye said.

The sheriff’s office was later informed that the driver of the vehicle died from his injuries.

The driver was identified as Sean Michael Brading, 18, of Piqua. The passenger was identified as Gage Mikael Behr, 20 also of Piqua.

The crash is being handled by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

