Dozens of abandoned reptiles found in Ohio storage unit; Authorities looking for man responsible

CUYAHOGA COUNTY — Authorities are looking for a man accused of abandoning more than a dozen reptiles in a self-storage locker in northern Ohio.

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Mayfield Heights police were called to a facility on Golden Gate Boulevard on July 11, according to the police department.

Upon arrival, they found a large number of reptiles abandoned in a non-temperature-controlled, self-storage locker.

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Some of the reptiles were alive and transported to a reptile rescue facility in South Euclid.

The department said some of the reptiles were dead.

Investigators determined that they had been left in the storage locker for about a month.

A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted Erwin Lawery, 34, of Cleveland, on 16 felony and 48 misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Lawery.

Those with information on this incident are asked to contact the Mayfield Heights Police Department Detective Bureau at (440) 442-2323 ext. 333.

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